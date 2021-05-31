Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,722 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 23.8% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,369,000 after acquiring an additional 839,410 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $305,321,000. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after acquiring an additional 605,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,077.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 614,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,916,000 after acquiring an additional 595,299 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO opened at $386.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $272.77 and a 52 week high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.