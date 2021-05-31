Analysts Expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.72 Billion

Brokerages forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will announce sales of $3.72 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.73 billion and the lowest is $3.70 billion. TE Connectivity posted sales of $2.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year sales of $14.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.88 billion to $14.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.87 billion to $15.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TE Connectivity.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $732,174,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,392,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,370,557,000 after buying an additional 1,875,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 40.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,530,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $584,887,000 after buying an additional 1,295,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,434,254,000 after buying an additional 1,275,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.68. 1,128,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.48. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $75.70 and a 12-month high of $138.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.