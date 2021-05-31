Analysts Expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.72 Billion

Posted by on May 31st, 2021

Brokerages forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will announce sales of $3.72 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.73 billion and the lowest is $3.70 billion. TE Connectivity posted sales of $2.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year sales of $14.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.88 billion to $14.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.87 billion to $15.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $732,174,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,392,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,370,557,000 after buying an additional 1,875,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 40.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,530,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $584,887,000 after buying an additional 1,295,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,434,254,000 after buying an additional 1,275,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.68. 1,128,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.48. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $75.70 and a 12-month high of $138.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.