Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,117 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Column Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 52.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Adobe by 56.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,107,289,000 after buying an additional 1,599,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth $6,058,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adobe by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

ADBE opened at $504.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $500.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.69. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $377.08 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

