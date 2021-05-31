Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 295 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $18,273,000. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $2,049,000. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $333.93 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $228.76 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $333.57 and a 200 day moving average of $320.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

