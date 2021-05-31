Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Down 45.9% in May

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the April 29th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE GBAB traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $24.22. 42 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,954. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.36. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $25.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This is an increase from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 31,239 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

