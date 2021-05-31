Short Interest in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Rises By 36.8%

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the April 29th total of 4,180,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 103,703 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 40,012 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 180,122 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 53.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BVN traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.52. 1,373,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $14.32.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $185.89 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

