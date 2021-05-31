Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Short Interest Down 45.6% in May

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the April 29th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 27,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.71. 795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,460. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

