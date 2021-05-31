Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,042 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $18,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,107,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 433,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,413,000 after buying an additional 16,372 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.02. 23,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,012. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.65. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.