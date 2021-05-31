Tygh Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 482,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,962,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the first quarter worth approximately $7,685,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter worth $4,198,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,344,000 after acquiring an additional 204,671 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 88,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,734,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LQDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 3,900 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $96,759.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 92,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $2,483,570.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 233,586 shares of company stock valued at $6,014,526 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LQDT traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,963. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $839.86 million, a PE ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

