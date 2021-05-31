Tygh Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,546 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,546 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in ModivCare in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000.

MODV has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ MODV traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $147.23. The stock had a trading volume of 941 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,917. ModivCare Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.98 and a 52-week high of $184.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.62.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

