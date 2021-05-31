Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 32,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,799 shares of company stock worth $34,090,835 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG traded up $7.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $842.18. The stock had a trading volume of 525,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,664. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $543.03 and a 1-year high of $893.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $833.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $778.09. The company has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.82, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

