iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $252,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 16,107 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 38,782 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000.

Shares of IJS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.43. 233,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,266. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $56.49 and a twelve month high of $108.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.47.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

