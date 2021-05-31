Pitcairn Co. Sells 1,193 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,864,000 after acquiring an additional 904,230 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,322,000 after acquiring an additional 313,038 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,590,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

TXN stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $189.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,306,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,811,326. The firm has a market cap of $175.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

