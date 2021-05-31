Zevin Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up 2.1% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Ecolab by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,775 shares of company stock worth $7,896,521. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $215.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of -48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.63 and a 200 day moving average of $216.35. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. Ecolab’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

