Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,757 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $108,960,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $460,310,000 after buying an additional 1,443,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.19.

ORCL traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,929,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,315,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.98. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.91 and a twelve month high of $80.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.