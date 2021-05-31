Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS:FRRVY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,093. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Ferrovial has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $31.68.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

