Brokerages Set Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) PT at $22.67

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AYLA stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $9.54. 1,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,930. The company has a market cap of $126.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $28.68.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 68.88% and a negative net margin of 899.65%. Analysts anticipate that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 15.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.