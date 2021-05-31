T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Holdings Boosted by Soros Capital Management LLC

Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1,205.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,241 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for 3.8% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Soros Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $23,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,012,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 796.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,549,000 after buying an additional 2,024,965 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 70.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,671,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $459,988,000 after buying an additional 1,511,156 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 25.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,491,782 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $563,224,000 after acquiring an additional 919,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,082,743,000 after acquiring an additional 818,849 shares during the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at $60,200,091.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,477 shares of company stock valued at $21,174,398 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TMUS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.45. The stock had a trading volume of 210,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,688,169. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.32 and a fifty-two week high of $143.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.42.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

