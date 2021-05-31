Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSLC. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,303.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

GSLC traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,138. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.97. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $83.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.