Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BDT shares. Laurentian upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Bird Construction to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of BDT traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$9.58. 14,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,371. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$508.11 million and a PE ratio of 11.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$5.58 and a 1-year high of C$9.97.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$554.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$597.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.0442755 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 44.42%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

