Davis R M Inc. Raises Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Chubb worth $40,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Chubb by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.78.

NYSE CB traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.99. 89,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,221. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.68%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $702,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $8,863,259. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.