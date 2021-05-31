L & S Advisors Inc Sells 4,204 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.13.

NYSE:APD opened at $299.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.17 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.26.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

