L & S Advisors Inc Has $1.52 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

L & S Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,916 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Netflix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Netflix by 4.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Netflix by 38.3% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Netflix by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Netflix by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.82.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $502.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $513.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $519.37. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $404.25 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $222.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

