Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.700-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NYSE AMRX traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $5.66. 483,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,936. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $247,770.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,961.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.