Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Sells 3,139,828 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lowered its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 91.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,139,828 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International makes up approximately 3.8% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $18,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.54. 2,773,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,604,560. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.73. The company has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $66.71.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

