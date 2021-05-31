Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,608 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after buying an additional 1,464,341 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,179,575,000 after purchasing an additional 557,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,330,997,000 after purchasing an additional 152,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,471,000 after purchasing an additional 41,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $6.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $439.09. 1,451,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,468. The company has a market capitalization of $119.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.19 and a 12 month high of $445.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.13.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

