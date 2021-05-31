SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stake Lessened by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 4.5% of Camden Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $16,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $497.76. The stock had a trading volume of 622,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,428. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $310.16 and a one year high of $507.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $494.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.83.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.