Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Short Interest Update

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the April 29th total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
MCB stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $63.81. 1,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,365. Metropolitan Bank has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $65.19. The stock has a market cap of $532.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average of $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCB. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $10,559,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 560.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 130,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 111,038 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter worth $3,273,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter worth $2,299,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 425,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,415,000 after purchasing an additional 62,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.
About Metropolitan Bank
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
