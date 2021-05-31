Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Short Interest Update

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the April 29th total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MCB stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $63.81. 1,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,365. Metropolitan Bank has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $65.19. The stock has a market cap of $532.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average of $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 1,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCB. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $10,559,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 560.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 130,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 111,038 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter worth $3,273,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter worth $2,299,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 425,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,415,000 after purchasing an additional 62,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.