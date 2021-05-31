Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Purchased by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSCC. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 552,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $161,334.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,472.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 38,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,778,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,710.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,295 shares of company stock worth $6,448,827. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSCC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.07. 626,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 129.44, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.64.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.