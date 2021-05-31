Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €92.00 by Nord/LB

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been assigned a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.82% from the stock’s current price.

NDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €71.30 ($83.88) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €72.76 ($85.60).

Shares of ETR:NDA traded up €1.18 ($1.39) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €76.78 ($90.33). 69,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41. Aurubis has a 12 month low of €50.40 ($59.29) and a 12 month high of €79.96 ($94.07). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €73.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €68.52.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

