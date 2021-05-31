-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. NOW reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DNOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

DNOW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,563. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.95. NOW has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOW in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOW in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in NOW in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NOW by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in NOW in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

