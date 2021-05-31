Verity Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of The West lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 33.6% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 94,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $446,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 69.0% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 95,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 182,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $25.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.98. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

