Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.7% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $73,000. Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 372.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 48,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 38,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN opened at $282.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $194.83 and a twelve month high of $294.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $287.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.