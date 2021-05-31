Rossmore Private Capital Increases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 168,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 56,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TFC opened at $61.78 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average of $54.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

