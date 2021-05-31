Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Position Boosted by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,379 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises about 1.8% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $11,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.48. 6,134,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,709,859. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $40.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.20%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.64.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

