Insider Selling: Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) Director Sells 11,037 Shares of Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) Director Amy Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.96, for a total value of C$463,070.58.

BHC traded down C$0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$38.53. 22,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,295. The firm has a market cap of C$13.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.25. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of C$19.88 and a 12-month high of C$43.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$36.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.03.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies to C$44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$51.50 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

