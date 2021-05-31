First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,880 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank makes up 1.9% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $8,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 291.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.19.

NYSE FRC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.44. The company had a trading volume of 472,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,183. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.48 and its 200 day moving average is $159.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $192.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

