33,503 Shares in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Bought by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 109,348 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 243,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 33,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNFI traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.96. The stock had a trading volume of 18,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,063. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average is $26.97. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $41.37.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $379,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 109,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $4,235,509.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,641.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,309 shares of company stock valued at $8,189,653 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

