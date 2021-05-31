SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,466,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,581 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up 9.6% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.56% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $44,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,603,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,008,000 after buying an additional 2,578,588 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,784,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,299.6% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 854,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,236,000 after buying an additional 793,287 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 220.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 880,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,992,000 after buying an additional 605,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,938,000.

NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $30.70. 7,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,225. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.68. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $30.74.

