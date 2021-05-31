Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Sells 155 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,545,871,000 after buying an additional 157,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,851,079,000 after buying an additional 179,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $2,359,174,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

ADBE traded up $6.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $504.58. 1,924,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $377.08 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $500.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.69. The firm has a market cap of $241.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.