iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Sold by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,702 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Australia ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.29% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 594.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 45.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock remained flat at $$26.74 during trading on Monday. 2,120,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,461,580. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $27.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average of $24.94.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.