State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 268,408 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,434,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,408 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $107,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,131 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,090,100,000 after purchasing an additional 77,629 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $829,977,000 after buying an additional 32,967 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in CVS Health by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after buying an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.44. 6,810,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,313,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $113.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.96. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,154,548. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

