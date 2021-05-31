State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 169.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,648,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,666,011 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 2.45% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $121,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,273,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $46.18. 40,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,542. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average is $45.72. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $46.22.

