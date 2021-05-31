Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,942 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded down $4.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $363.25. The company had a trading volume of 33,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,657. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $217.48 and a one year high of $403.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,220,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,277 shares in the company, valued at $103,299,938.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total value of $4,334,280.00. Insiders sold a total of 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.21.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

