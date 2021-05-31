Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,409,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,587,424. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.55. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $100.17.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

