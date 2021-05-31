Opus Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Opus Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 27.0% of Opus Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $184,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,304,000 after purchasing an additional 603,625 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,463,000 after purchasing an additional 461,095 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,620,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,928,000 after purchasing an additional 148,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,265,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,852,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $218.09. The company had a trading volume of 191,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,307,892. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.43. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $149.85 and a 12 month high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

