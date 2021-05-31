Lear (NYSE:LEA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lear (NYSE:LEA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.35 billion-$21.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.42 billion.

LEA traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,535. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lear has a 12 month low of $102.17 and a 12 month high of $197.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $184.46.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,841.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,114 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

