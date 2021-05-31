Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Purchased by PYA Waltman Capital LLC

PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband accounts for about 8.0% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $14,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Shares of LBRDK stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $166.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.16 and its 200-day moving average is $155.31. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.78 and a fifty-two week high of $168.52. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 67.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.