Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quantum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Quantum reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quantum will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Quantum in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $149,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 291,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QMCO. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Quantum by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Quantum by 114.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 67,153 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Quantum by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 50,396 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Quantum by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quantum by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 23,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.51. 60,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,284. Quantum has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

