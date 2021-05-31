Tygh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 74,318 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,318 shares during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation accounts for 3.2% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $22,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $2,912,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 629,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

WAL traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.01. 335,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,571. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.70. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.34 and a fifty-two week high of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.42.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. The company had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.77.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.